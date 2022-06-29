NAM vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction: Namibia vs Jersey Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Castle Lite T20 Series 2022 match, June 29, 01:30 PM IST

NAM vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Castle Lite T20 Series 2022 match between Namibia and Jersey: Namibia are all set to host a tri-series featuring them alongside the United States of America and Jersey. The tri-series will get underway on June 29 with Namibia and Jersey locking horns with each other in the season opener.

Namibia stunned the cricket fans in their last T20I series as they thumped Zimbabwe by 3-2. It was a class performance by Namibia as they outshined Zimbabwe in all three facets of the game. Namibia will hope to continue the momentum and confidence in the tri-series as well. Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Craig Williams, and David Wiese will be the key players for the team in the tournament.

Coming to Jersey, they will start the Wednesday game against Namibia as underdogs. Jersey also have decent players in their line-up including the likes of Nick Greenwood, Jonty Jenner, Asa Tribe, and Zak Tribe. Jersey were last up against Guernsey in a three-match T20I series. The series was Jersey recording a victory by 3-0.

Ahead of the match between Namibia and Jersey, here is everything you need to know:

NAM vs JER Telecast

Namibia vs Jersey game will not be telecast in India

NAM vs JER Live Streaming

The Castle Lite T20 Series 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NAM vs JER Match Details

The NAM vs JER match will be played at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek at 01:30 PM IST on June 29, Wednesday.

NAM vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Craig Williams

Vice-Captain – Jonty Jenner

Suggested Playing XI for NAM vs JER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Lohan Louwrens

Batters: Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Craig Williams, Nick Greenwood, Jonty Jenner, Asa Tribe, Zak Tribe

All-rounders: David Wiese

Bowlers: Ruben Trumpelmann, Ben Stevens, Elliot Miles



NAM vs JER Probable XIs:

Namibia: Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Lohan Louwrens, Zane Green, Gerhard Erasmus, Craig Williams, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Divan la Cock, Malan Kruger, David Wiese

Jersey: Jake Dunford, Nick Greenwood, Zak Tribe, Charles Perchard, Julius Sumerauer, Ben Stevens, Elliot Miles, Rhys Palmer, Jonty Jenner, Benjamin Ward, Asa Tribe

