NAM vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match, October 18, 9:30 AM IST

Namibia and the Netherlands will be high on confidence as they will clash with each other in the fifth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. The two teams caused a massive upset in their respective first matches.

Namibia delivered a performance to remember in the curtain-raiser against Sri Lanka. They defended 163 runs with ease to defeat the Asia Cup 2022 champions by a massive 55 runs. Jan Frylinck was the standout performer with the bat as he scored 44 runs off 28 balls. He starred with the ball as well by picking two wickets. Apart from Jan, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, and Ben Shikongo also picked two wickets each.

Speaking of the Netherlands, they thrashed the United Arab Emirates in their first game by three wickets. The team was brilliant with the ball as UAE could score only 111 runs in their 20 overs. Bas de Leede was the pick of the bowler for the Netherlands with three wickets. Chasing the score, the team won in the penultimate match of the ball with the top four batters contributing to the scoreboard.

Ahead of the match between Namibia and Netherlands, here is everything you need to know:

NAM vs NED Telecast

Namibia vs Netherlands game will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

NAM vs NED Live Streaming

The match between the two sides will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

NAM vs NED Match Details

The two teams will play against each other at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong at 9:30 AM IST on October 18, Tuesday.

NAM vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Max O’Dowd

Vice-Captain – Jonathan Smit

Suggested Playing XI for NAM vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Scott Edwards

Batters: Jonathan Smit, Tom Cooper, Max O’Dowd, Gerhard Erasmus

All-rounders: David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, Bas de Leede

Bowlers: Bernard Scholtz, Brandon Glover, Paul van Meekeren

NAM vs NED Probable XIs:

Namibia: Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (C), Divan la Cock, Jonathan Smit, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Van der Merwe, Scott Edwards(c & wk), Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Stephan Myburgh, Vikramjit Singh, Brandon Glover, T van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren

