NAM vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Summer T20 Bash 2021 match, October 10, 03:00 pm IST

NAM vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Summer T20 Bash 2021 between Namibia and Papua New Guinea: In the seventh match of the Summer T20 Bash 2021, Namibia take on Papua New Guinea in the seventh match of the series. Namibia enters the fixture after comfortably beating Scotland by five wickets, whereas Papua New Guinea play their second match of the T20 Blast. Namibia have been solid in their performances as they have beaten hosts United Arab Emirates, Ireland and Scotland, maintaining a winning streak so far.

PNG lost their match to Scotland, who secured a dominating 8-wicket win. The clash between Namibia and PNG will surely bring out fireworks. Craig Williams for Namibia has been outstanding with the bat, whereas Jan Frylinck has been superb with the ball, claiming eight wickets in 2 matches played so far. A must watch clash and fans here can check the NAM vs PNG Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

Ahead of today’s Summer T20 Bash 2021 match between Namibia and Papua New Guinea; here is everything you need to know:

NAM vs PNG Telecast

The Namibia vs Papua New Guinea match will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

NAM vs PNG Live Streaming

Namibia vs Papua New Guinea match will be live-streamed on SonyLIV app and website.

NAM vs PNG Match Details

The Summer T20 Bash 2021 match between Namibia and Papua New Guinea will be played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, October 10, Sunday at 03:00 pm IST.

NAM vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Jan Frylink

Vice-Captain- David Weise

Suggested Playing XI for NAM vs PNG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Kiplin Doriga

Batters: Stephan Baard, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus

All-rounders: David Wiese, Assad Vala, Jan Frylink, JJ Smit

Bowlers: Ruben Trumpelmann, Nosaina Pokona, Chad Soper

NAM vs PNG Probable XIs:

Namibia Predicted Playing: Gerhard Erasmus, Stephan Baard, Craig Williams, Jan Frylink, Michael van Lingen, JJ Smit, Zane Green, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, Pikky Ya France

Papua New Guinea Predicted Playing XI: Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Assad Vala, Charles Amini, Lega Siaka, Chad Soper, Kiplin Doriga, Jason Kila, Norman Vanua, Nosaina Pokona, Damien Ravu

