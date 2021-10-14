NAM vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ICC World T20 Warm Up match, October 14, 11:30 am IST

NAM vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ICC World T20 Warm Up between Namibia and Scotland: Namibia will be going one-on-one against Scotland in the upcoming warm-up game for the T20 World Cup. The two sides will play against each other at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on October 14, Thursday at 11:30 am IST.

Namibia lost their first warm-up game against Oman by 32 runs. Batting first in the game, Oman ended up with 152 runs in their 20 overs. In reply, Namibia could score just 120 runs as their batters failed to perform against Oman’s decorated bowling line-up. The Gerhard Erasmus-led side will be eyeing a victory against Scotland to build some confidence ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Scotland recently played in the UAE Summer T20 Bash. The team took part in two T20I games and ended up winning one and losing one. Scotland defeated PNG by eight wickets while they were outplayed by Namibia by five wickets.

Ahead of the match between Namibia and Scotland; here is everything you need to know:

NAM vs SCO Telecast

Namibia vs Scotland match will not be telecasted in India.

NAM vs SCO Live Streaming

Fans can enjoy live streaming of Namibia vs Scotland game on FanCode.

NAM vs SCO Match Details

The match will be played at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on October 14, Thursday at 11:30 am IST.

NAM vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jan Frylinck

Vice-Captain: Kyle Coetzer

Suggested Playing XI for NAM vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Zane Green

Batsmen: Kyle Coetzer, Calum MacLeod, George Munsey, Craig Williams

All-rounders: Richie Berrington, David Wiese, Jan Frylinck

Bowlers: Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Ruben Trumpelmann

NAM vs SCO Probable XIs:

Namibia: Bernard Scholtz, Craig Williams, Stephan Baard, Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Pikky Ya France, JJ Smit, Karl Birkenstock, Ruben Trumpelmann

Scotland: Chris Greaves, Josh Davey, Chris Sole, George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Calum MacLeod, Matthew Cross (wk), Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir, Ollie Hairs, Richie Berrington

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here