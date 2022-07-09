NAM vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction: Namibia vs Scotland Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sunday's ICC Men’s CWC League NAM vs SCO match, July 10, Titwood Stadium, Glasgow, 3:00 pm IST

NAM vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s ICC Men’s CWC League match between Namibia vs Scotland:

Namibia will face Scotland in the ICC Men’s CWC League on July 10 at the Titwood Stadium in Glasgow. The match will begin at 3:00 pm IST.

Namibia find themselves in sixth place in the CWC League table and had to taste defeat at the hands of the United States of America. The side will be led by a new leader as JJ Smit has been assigned as the new skipper. Namibia’ s openers Stephen Baard and Michael Van Lingen have been in fine form.

Scotland has been sitting in the second position at the table for a while now. But they were defeated by Oman in their previous encounter in the CWC league. Skipper Kyle Coetzer and company will be looking to get back on the winning track on Sunday. The return of all-rounder Dylan Budge will bolster the Scottish team.

Scotland looks slightly better on paper but Namibia has proved in the past that they can be tough to beat on their day. Both the teams will be looking to secure a win in their next encounter on Sunday.

Ahead of the match between Namibia and Scotland; here is everything you need to know:

NAM vs SCO Telecast

The match between Namibia and Scotland will not be telecast in India.

NAM vs SCO Live Streaming

The match between Namibia and Scotland is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NAM vs SCO Match Details

The NAM vs SCO match will be played at the Titwood Stadium in Glasgow on Saturday, July 10, at 3:00 pm IST.

NAM vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Craig Williams

Vice-Captain: Richie Berrington

Suggested Playing XI for NAM vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Matt Cross

Batsmen: Craig Williams, Divan la Cock, Kyle Coetzer

All-rounders: David Wiese, Richie Berrington, George Munsey

Bowlers: Hamza Tahir, Bernard Scholtz, Adrian Neill

Namibia vs Scotland Possible Staring XI:

Namibia predicted line-up: Lohan Louwrens, Zane Green, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (wk), Craig Williams, Divan la Cock, Malan Kruger, David Wiese (c), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni

Scotland Predicted Line-up: Kyle Coetzer (c), Matt Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Michael Leask, Gavin Main, Safyaan Sharif, Adrian Neill, Hamza Tahir

