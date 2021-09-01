NAM vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Namibia vs Titans 2021 3rd T20, September 1, 05:30 pm IST

NAM vs TIT Dream11, NAM vs TIT Dream11 Team, NAM vs TIT Dream11 Prediction, NAM vs TIT Dream11 Tips, NAM vs TIT Dream11 3rd T20, Check NAM vs TIT Dream11 Captain, NAM vs TIT Dream11 Vice-Captain, NAM vs TIT Dream11 Probable Playing XI, NAM vs TIT Dream11 Hints, Namibia vs Titans Dream11, NAM vs TIT Dream11 Latest Update, NAM vs TIT Dream11 Win, NAM vs TIT Dream11 App, NAM vs TIT Dream11 2021, NAM vs TIT Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, NAM vs TIT Dream11 Live Streaming

NAM vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Namibia vs Titans 2021 between Namibia and Titans:Namibia and Titans will play against each other for the third time in the four-match T20 series between them. The match will be played on Wednesday, September 1, at the Wanderers Cricket Ground, in Windhoek. The game is scheduled to start at 5:30 PM IST.

The hosts defeated the visiting team by 97 runs in the first T20, followed by a six-wicket victory in the second T20 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. In the 2nd T20 match on Tuesday, Namibia beat Titans by six wickets. Titans posted 152/9 runs on the board and Nambia chased down the target in the last over with skipper Merwe Erasmus and Michael Van Lingen’s match winning knocks of 62 (unbeaten) runs and 40 runs, respectively.

Aftervictories in both T20 matches, the hosts will look to seal a victory in this match and take 3-0 unassailable lead in the four-match series. Titans, on the other hand, after a close finish on Tuesday will be hoping for a reversal of fortunes when they take Namibia on Wednesday.

Ahead of the match between Namibia and Titans; here is everything you need to know:

NAM vs TIT 3rd T20 Telecast

The Namibia vs Titans match will not be televised in India.

NAM vs TIT Live Streaming

The match between NAM vs TIT will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

NAM vs TIT 3rd T20 Match Details

The 3rd T20 match between Namibia and Titans will be played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground, in Windhoek, Namibia on Wednesday, September 1. The game is scheduled to start at 05:30 PM IST.

NAM vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Merwe Erasmus

Vice-Captain: Theunis de Bruyn

Suggested Playing XI for NAM vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Gihahn Cloete

Batsmen: Merwe Erasmus, Stephan Baard, Theunis de Bruyn

All-rounders: JJ Smit, Neil Brand, Michael van Lingen

Bowlers: Pikkie YaFrance, Corbin Bosch, Aaron Phangiso, Bernard Scholtz

NAM vs TIT Probable XIs:

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Zane Green (WK), Michael Van Lingen, Merwe Erasmus (C), Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz

Titans: Jiveshan Pillay, Neil Brand, Theunis de Bruyn, Dean Elgar (C), Sibonelo Makhanya, Gihahn Cloete (WK), Dayyaan Galiem, Corbin Bosch, Ayabulela Gqamane, Okuhle Cele, Aaron Phangiso

