NAM vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Castle Lite Series, September 2 05:30 pm IST

NAM vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Castle Lite Series Match between Namibia vs Titans: Namibia and Titans will once again square off against each other in the 4th T20 match on Thursday, September 2, at the Wanderers Cricket Ground. The match between Namibia and Titans will kick off at 05:30 pm (IST). Even though the ongoing T20 series between Namibia and Titans are not broadcasted in India, cricket fans can catch the live-action of the match at the Fan code app.

Inexperienced Namibia is currently leading the four-match T20 series 2-1. Namibia are coming into this match on the back of a 20 run loss in their previous encounter.

Meanwhile, the Dean Elgar lead Titans will look to continue their winning momentum by levelling the series. Namibia will hope to finish the series 3-1 by winning this match.

Ahead of the Castle Lite Series match between Namibia and Titans; here is everything you need to know:

NAM vs TIT Telecast

The match between NAM vs TIT is not televised in India

NAM vs TIT Live Streaming

The match between Namibia vs Titans can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

NAM vs TIT Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, September 2 at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek. The NAM vs TIT match will start at 05:30 pm (IST).

NAM vs TIT captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Dean Alger

Vice-captain: JJ Smit

NAM vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-Keeper: Zane Green

Batsmen: Dean Elgar, Merwe Erasmus, Theunis de Bruyn

All-Rounders: Dayyaan Galiem, JJ Smit, Neil Brand, Michael van Lingen

Bowlers: Aaron Phangiso, Pikkie YaFrance, Corbin Bosch

NAM vs TIT probable playing XI:

Namibia Predicted Playing XI: Merwe Erasmus©, Zane Green (wk), Stephan Baard, Michael Van Lingen, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz

Titans Predicted Playing XI: ©, Gihahn Cloete (wk), Neil Brand, Grant Mokoena, Theunis de Bruyn, Sibonelo Makhanya, Dayyaan Galiem, Corbin Bosch, Ayabulela Gqamane, Okuhle Cele, Aaron Phangiso

