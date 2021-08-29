NAM vs TIT Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Namibia vs Titans 2021, 1st T20, August 29, 1:30 PM IST Sunday

NAM vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20 between Namibia and Titans: Namibia will go head-to-head against Titans in the first T20 of the four-match series. The two sides will play against each other at the Wanderers Cricket on August 29, Sunday at 1:30 PM IST.

Starting the T20 series on Sunday, Titans will have momentum on their side. The team scripted a comprehensive victory over Namibia in the One-off OD match by 34 runs. Titans were at their fluent best in the 50-over game as they delivered an all-round performance.

Batting first in the match, Titan posted 224 runs in their 50 overs. Theunis de Bruyn was the top scorer for his side as he played a sublime knock of 62 runs. Chasing 225, Namibia collapsed at 190 to lost the match by 34 runs.

While Titan will be hoping to continue the winning momentum, the hosts will look forward to making amends to make a comeback.

Ahead of the match between Namibia and Titans; here is everything you need to know:

NAM vs TIT Telecast

The Namibia vs Titans match will not be broadcast in India.

NAM vs TIT Live Streaming

The match between SV and CES is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and ECN YouTube channel.

NAM vs TIT Match Details

The upcoming Group B match of the 1st T20 will be played between Namibia and Titans on August 29, Sunday at 1:30 PM IST at the Riverside Ground.

NAM vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Theunis de Bruyn

Vice-captain: Dean Elgar

Suggested Playing XI for NAM vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Gihahn Cloete, Zane Green

Batsmen: Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn, Merwe Erasmus

All-rounders: Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Bowlers: Aaron Phangiso, Ayabulela Gqamane, Junior Dala

NAM vs TIT Probable XIs

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton Bernald Scoltz, Shaun Fouche, Ben Shikongo, Zane Green, Merwe Erasmus, Craig Williams

Titans: Ayabulela Gqamane, Junior Dala, Aaron Phangiso, Grant Mokoena, Sibonelo Makhanya, Corbin Bosch, Dayyaan Galiem, Neil Brand, Gihahn Cloete, Dean Elgar, Theunis de Bruyn

