NAM vs TIT Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List For Today: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For One-off One-day Match

NAM vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s One-off one-day Match between Namibia vs Titans: Namibia will be up against the Titans in a one-off one-day match on Saturday, August 28. The unofficial ODD match will be played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek and it is slated to start at 01:00 pm (IST).

Coming into this encounter, Namibia will be high on confidence, having whitewashed Zimbabwe Emerging side 3-0 in a home 50-overs series.Meanwhile, Namibia’s opponents Titan have some experienced players in their line-up including Dean Elgar, who has represented South Africa on the international level.

However, the unofficial one-day match will be a great opportunity for Namibia players as they will have a chance to play against some of the best cricketers.

Ahead of the one-off one-day match between Namibia and Titans; here is everything you need to know:

NAM vs TIT Telecast

The match between NAM vs TIT will not be televised in India

NAM vs TIT Live Streaming

The match between NAM vs TIT can be live-streamed on the FanCode app and ECN Youtube channel.

NAM vs TIT Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, August 28 at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek. The NAM vs TIT match will start at 1:00 pm (IST).

NAM vs TIT captain, vice-captain

Captain: Dean Alger

Vice-captain: Michael Van Lingen

NAM vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Zane Green

Batsmen: Merwe Erasmus, Theunis De Bruyn, Craig Williams, Dean Elgar

All-rounders: Michael Van Lingen, Corbin Bosch, Jan Frylinck

Bowlers: Ben Shikongo, Junior Dala, Aaron Phangiso

NAM vs TIT probable playing XI

Namibia Predicted Playing XI: Stephan Baard, Zane Green, Gerhard Erasmus, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Dewald Nell, Ben Shikongo, Shaun Fouche, Bernard Scholtz

Titans Predicted Playing XI: Dean Elgar, Gihahn Cloete, Theunis de Bruyn, Corbin Bosch, Grant Mokoena, Sibonelo Makhanya, Jan Pretorius, Aaron Phangiso, Junior Dala, Ayabulela Gqamane, Okuhle Cele

