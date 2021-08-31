NAM vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Namibia vs Titans 2021 2nd T20, August 31, 05:30 pm IST

NAM vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Namibia vs Titans 2021 between Namibia and Titans:Namibia and Titans will play against each other for the second time in the four-match T20 series between them. The match will be played on Tuesday, August 31, at the Wanderers Cricket Ground, in Windhoek. The game is scheduled to start at 5:30 PM IST.

In the first T20 match, the hosts beat the Titans side by a margin of 97-runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series on Sunday. Earlier in the game, Namibia posted a total of 140 runs on the board. In reply, the Titans failed miserably as their entire innings lasted just above 13 overs, and they were bowled for a paltry 43 runs.

After a comprehensive victory, the hosts will enter the second encounter with a lot of confidence. Titans, on the other hand, will be hoping for a reversal of fortunes when they take the field on Tuesday evening.

Ahead of the match between Namibia and Titans; here is everything you need to know:

NAM vs TIT 2nd T20 Telecast

The Namibia vs Titans match will not be televised in India.

NAM vs TIT Live Streaming

The match between NAM vs TIT will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

NAM vs TIT 2nd T20 Match Details

The 2nd T20 match between Namibia and Titans will be played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground, in Windhoek, Namibia on Tuesday, August 31. The game is scheduled to start at 05:30 PM IST.

NAM vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Merwe Erasmus

Vice-Captain: Theunis de Bruyn

Suggested Playing XI for NAM vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Gihahn Cloete

Batsmen: Merwe Erasmus, Theunis de Bruyn, Stephan Baard, Dean Elgar

All-rounders: JJ Smit, Dayyaan Galiem

Bowlers: Corbin Bosch, Aaron Phangiso, Bernard Scholtz, Pikkie YaFrance

NAM vs TIT Probable XIs:

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Zane Green (WK), Craig Williams, Merwe Erasmus (C), Michael Van Lingen, JJ Smit, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Pikky Ya France, Bernard Scholtz

Titans: Gihahn Cloete (WK), Jiveshan Pillay, Theunis de Bruyn, Dean Elgar (C), Sibonelo Makhanya, Neil Brand, Dayyaan Galiem, Jan Hendrik Pretorius, Corbin Bosch, Ayabulela Gqamane, Aaron Phangiso

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here