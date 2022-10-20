NAM vs UAE Live Score and Latest Updates, T20 World Cup 2022, Match 10

Read more

Thursday will be a must-win game for the Gerard Erasmus-led side.

Namibia has the best chance of qualifying as the runner-up from Group A, heading to the GMHBA Stadium in Geelong, but only if they manage to get the better of UAE. Against the Netherlands, Namibia didn’t even look like the shadow of the side that thumped the Lankans, a few days ago. Will Erasmus and his men replicate the overwhelming performance from their first match of the tournament? Or will they crumble under pressure? It will be a huge test of their character.

Meanwhile, the tournament is done and dusted for UAE. UAE were tipped as one of the favourites to qualify along with Sri Lanka for the Super 12 stage. However, UAE could not dish out top-drawer performances and were thumped in both their matches. CP Rizwan and his men will want to come back home with at least a win to their name and they could do a big favour for Sri Lanka and Netherlands if they edge out Namibia on Thursday.

Ahead of Thursday’s ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Namibia and United Arab Emirates; here is all you need to know:

What date ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Namibia (NAM) and United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Namibia and United Arab Emirates will take place on October 20, Thursday.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Namibia (NAM) vs United Arab Emirates (UAE) Women be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Namibia and United Arab Emirates will be played at the GMHBA Stadium in Geelong.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match Namibia (NAM) vs United Arab Emirates (UAE) begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match between Namibia and United Arab Emirates will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Namibia (NAM) vs United Arab Emirates (UAE) Asia Cup match?

Namibia vs United Arab Emirates match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Namibia (NAM) vs United Arab Emirates (UAE) Asia Cup match?

Namibia vs United Arab Emirates match will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Namibia (NAM) vs United Arab Emirates (UAE) Possible Starting XI:

United Arab Emirates Predicted Starting Line-up: CP Rizwan(c), Chirag Suri, Waseem Muhammad, Basil Hameed, Aryan Lakra, Zawar Farid, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Aayan Afzal Khan, K Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique

Namibia Predicted Starting Line-up: Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Zane Green, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Divan la Cock, Jonathan Smit, David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpelmann

