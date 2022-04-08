NAM vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for 1st T20I match, April 08, 4:30 PM IST

NAM vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I match between Namibia and Uganda: Uganda are touring Namibia for a three-match ODI series followed by two One Day Internationals. The series will get underway on April 8 with the first T20I scheduled at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek.

Namibia will have an edge over Uganda. Namibia scored a 3-0 win in the T20I series and a 2-0 victory in the ODI games last year when they faced Uganda. Since then, there has been a major improvement in the performance of the visitors. Uganda last played in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers.

The team displayed a good brand of cricket. They finished at the top of the table with five wins and one loss. On the other hand, Namibia last featured in a T20I game in November during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. They failed to make an impact in the marquee event. Namibia ended up at fifth place in Group B with just one win from five games.

Advertisement

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Ahead of the match between Namibia and Uganda, here is everything you need to know:

NAM vs UGA Telecast

Namibia vs Uganda game will not be telecast in India

NAM vs UGA Live Streaming

The 1st T20I will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NAM vs UGA Match Details

The match will be hosted at the United Cricket Club Ground in Windhoek at 4:30 PM IST on April 08, Friday.

NAM vs UGA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Vice-Captain - Riazat Ali Shah

Suggested Playing XI for NAM vs UGA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Batters: Merwe-Gerhard Erasmus, Stephan Baard, Craig Williams, Simon Ssesazi

All-rounders: Jonathan Smit, Riazat Ali Shah

Bowlers: Bernard Scholtz, Brian Masaba, Frank Akankwasa, Ruben Trumpelmann

NAM vs UGA Probable XIs:

Namibia: Ruben Trumpelmann, Merwe-Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephan Baard, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JP Kotze, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Mauritius Ngupita, Craig Williams, Jonathan Smit, Jan Frylinck

Uganda: Simon Ssesazi, Deusdedit Muhumuza, Kenneth Waiswa, Riazat Ali Shah, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Brian Masaba (c), Juma Miyagi, Frank Akankwasa

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here