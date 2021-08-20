NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Zimbabwe Emerging Tour of Namibia 2nd Unofficial ODI, August 20, 1:00 PM IST

NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Zimbabwe Emerging Tour of Namibia 2nd Unofficial ODI between Namibia and Zimbabwe Emerging: After the Namibia Eagles trounced the Zimbabwe Emerging players 3-0 in the unofficial T20I series, the action shifted to the three-match 50-over series. Namibia won the first encounter by 112 runs in the first unofficial ODI on Wednesday. Both sides will now face-off in the second fixture on Friday, August 20 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground, in Windhoek Namibia. The game starts at 1:00 PM IST.

The hosts posted 322-runs in their allotted 50 overs, as Gerhard Eramus top-scored with 97, which included seven fours and four maximums. Karl Birkenstock, aided with 41-runs. In reply, Richmond Mutumbami (91) and Kevin Kasuza (38) kept the chase alive, none of the other Zimbabwe Emerging players could step up to the challenge. Michael van Lingen, Bernard Scholtz and Dewald Nell chipped in with three wickets apiece to bring the chase to a grinding halt at 210 in just 41 overs.

The visitors will be desperate to turn things around and will be hoping for a change in the upcoming match. Meanwhile, the hosts will look to dominate and take a 2-0 lead.

Ahead of the match between Namibia and Zimbabwe Emerging; here is everything you need to know:

NAM vs ZIM-ET 2nd Unofficial ODI Telecast

The match will not be broadcast on TV in India.

NAM vs ZIM-ET 2nd Unofficial ODI Live Streaming

The 2nd Unofficial ODI will be streamed live on the Cricket Namibia Facebook page.

NAM vs ZIM-ET 2nd Unofficial ODI Match Details

The match will be played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground, in Windhoek on Friday, August 20, at 01:00 PM IST.

NAM vs ZIM-ET 2nd Unofficial ODI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Zane Green

Vice-captain: JJ Smit

Suggested Playing XI for NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Zane Green

Batsmen: Brian Chari, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Richmond Mutumbami, Karl Birkenstock

All-rounders: Gerhard Eramus, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck

Bowlers: Carl Mumba, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ainsley Ndlovu

NAM vs ZIM-ET Probable XIs

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Zane Green (WK), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

Zimbabwe Emerging: Chamu Chibhabha (c), Kevin Kasuza, Brian Chari, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Roy Kaia, Mathew Welch, Brian Bennett, Carl Mumba, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tanaka Chivanga, Tadiwanashe Nyangani

