NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Zimbabwe Emerging Tour of Namibia 1st T20 match, August 14, 02:30 PM IST

NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Zimbabwe Emerging Tour of Namibia 1st T20 between Namibia and Zimbabwe Emerging: Zimbabwe Emerging are on a tour to Namibia on a three-match T20I series, followed by three ODD games. The limited-overs tour is scheduled to be played from August 14 to August 22 at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. The first T20 of the three-match series will be played on August 14, Saturday at 02:30 PM IST.

The Zimbabwe Emerging squad is laced with youngsters and the team will be led by Chamu Chibhabha. The Zimbabwe players will be keen on performing well on the tour as some good performances can help them catch the selectors’ eye for the Men’s team. Namibia, on the other hand, are eager to play against Zimbabwe as it will help them in building their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in October in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Apart from skipper Gerhard Erasmus, other players to watch out for from the Namibia contingent include the likes of Craig Williams, Jan Frylinck and Stephan Baard.

Ahead of the match between Namibia and Zimbabwe Emerging; here is everything you need to know:

NAM vs ZIM-ET Telecast

Namibia vs Zimbabwe Emerging match will not be televised in India.

NAM vs ZIM-ET Live Streaming

The NAM vs ZIM-ET game is available to be streamed live on the Cricket Namibia Facebook page.

NAM vs ZIM-ET Match Details

The Namibia and Zimbabwe Emerging match will be played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground on August 14, Saturday at 02:30 PM IST.

NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Jan Frylinck

Vice-captain - Gerhard Erasmus

Suggested Playing XI for NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Richmond Mutumbami

Batsmen: Brian Chari, Stephan Baard, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Williams

All-rounders: Jan Frylinck, Brian Mudzinganyama, Gerhard Erasmus

Bowlers: Carl Mumba, Ainsley Ndlovu, Ben Shikongo

NAM vs ZIM-ET Probable XIs

Namibia: Michau du-Preez, Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus, Jonathan Smit, Helao Nafidi Ya-France, Stephan Baard, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ben Shikongo, Ruben Trumpleman, Bernard Scholtz, Craig Williams

Zimbabwe Emerging: Brian Chari, Kevin Kasuza, Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Carl Mumba, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Richmond Mutumbami, Chamu Chibhabha, Matthew Welch, Brian Mudzinganyama

