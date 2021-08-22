NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Zimbabwe Emerging Tour of Namibia 3rd Unofficial ODI, August 22, 1:00 PM IST Sunday

NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Zimbabwe Emerging Tour of Namibia 3rd Unofficial ODI between Namibia and Zimbabwe Emerging: Another tremendous game of cricket is on cards as Zimbabwe Emerging will square off against Namibia in the last unofficial One Day International of the three-match series. The much-anticipated game will be played on August 22, Sunday at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek at 01:00 PM IST.

Zimbabwe Emerging is experiencing a disastrous outing against Namibia. The visitors have failed to show any character and are yet to secure a win in the tour. The three-match T20 series between Namibia and Zimbabwe Emerging saw the hosts causing a whitewash. After the shortest format of the game, Namibia stamped their authority in the 50-over format too.

The hosts have already clinched the ODI series by winning the first and second ODI by 112 runs and six wickets, respectively. On Sunday, the hosts will be eying for another series whitewash while Zimbabwe Emerging will be hoping to secure victory in at least one game from a six-match tour.

Ahead of the match between Namibia and Zimbabwe Emerging; here is everything you need to know:

NAM vs ZIM-ET Telecast

The NAM vs ZIM-ET match will not be broadcast in India.

NAM vs ZIM-ET Live Streaming

The last T20 of the three-match series between Namibia and Zimbabwe Emerging will be streamed live on the Cricket Namibia Facebook page.

NAM vs ZIM-ET Match Details

Namibia vs Zimbabwe Emerging match will be played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground on August 22, Sunday at 01:00 PM IST.

NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Gerhard Erasmus

Vice-captain - Ainsley Ndlovu

Suggested Playing XI for NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Richmond Mutumbami

Batsmen: Chamu Chibhabha, Gerhard Erasmus, Stephan Baard

All-rounders: Jan Frylinck, Brian Mudzinganyama, Helao Nafidi Ya-France

Bowlers: Michael van Lingen, Carl Mumba, Bernard Scholtz, Ainsley Ndlovu

NAM vs ZIM-ET Probable XIs

Namibia: Jan Frylinck, Bernard Scholtz, Gerhard Erasmus, Michiel du Preez(wk), Karl Birkenstock, Pikky Ya France, Ben Shikongo, Dewald Nell, Stephan Baard, Zane Green, Michael Van Lingen

Zimbabwe Emerging: Tendekai Mataranyika, Ainsley Ndlovu, Chamu Chibhabha, Brian Chari, Richmond Mutumbami, Kevin Kasuza, Brian Bennet, Carl Mumba, Brian Mudzinganyama, Steven Saul(wk), Tanaka Chivanga

