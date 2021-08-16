NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Zimbabwe Emerging Tour of Namibia 3rd T20, August 16, 6:30 PM IST

NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Zimbabwe Emerging Tour of Namibia 3rd T20 between Namibia and Zimbabwe Emerging: Another tremendous game of cricket is on cards as Zimbabwe Emerging will square off against Namibia in the last T20 of the three-match series. The thriller will be played on August 16, Monday at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek at 06:30 PM IST.

The last T20 between Namibia and Zimbabwe Emerging is a dead-rubber as Namibia has already won the T20 series. The hosts scripted two spectacular victories in the first and second T20 by seven wickets and 132 runs, respectively. Namibia has delivered comprehensive performances as they have excelled in all three facets of the game — be it bowling, batting, or fielding.

The visitors will be required to deliver a terrific performance on Monday if they wish to avoid a series whitewash. Led by Chamu Chibhabha, Zimbabwe needto regroup themselves and both the batting and bowling unit should be in sync to secure a win.

Ahead of the match between Namibia and Zimbabwe Emerging; here is everything you need to know:

NAM vs ZIM-ET Telecast

The NAM vs ZIM-ET match will not be broadcast in India.

NAM vs ZIM-ET Live Streaming

The last T20 of the three-match series between Namibia and Zimbabwe Emerging will be streamed live on the Cricket Namibia Facebook page.

NAM vs ZIM-ET Match Details

The Namibia and Zimbabwe Emerging match will be played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground on August 16, Monday at 6:30 PM IST.

NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Zane Green

Vice-captain - JJ Smit

Suggested Playing XI for NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Richmond Mutumbami, Zane Green

Batsmen: Brian Chari, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaten, Chamu Chibhabha

All-rounders: JJ Smit, Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck

Bowlers: Carl Mumba, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ainsley Ndlovu

NAM vs ZIM-ET Probable XIs

Namibia: JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaten, Gerhard Erasmus, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Zane Green, Ruben Trumpelmann, Stephen Baard, Michael van Lingen

Zimbabwe Emerging: Chamu Chibhabha, Brian Chari, Kevin Kasuza, Brian Mudzinganyama, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Faraz Akram, Carl Mumba, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Tanaka Chivanga, Brian Bennett

