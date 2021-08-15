NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 Prediction: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Zimbabwe Emerging Tour of Namibia 2nd T20, August 15, 2:30 PM IST

NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Zimbabwe Emerging Tour of Namibia 2nd T20 between Namibia and Zimbabwe Emerging: After producing a terrific game of cricket in the first T20 matches, Zimbabwe Emerging will square off against Namibia in the second game. The thriller will be played on August 15, Sunday at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek at 02:30 PM IST.

Zimbabwe Emerging suffered an annihilation in the first match against Namibia. The match saw Zimbabwe batting first and putting a total of 112 runs on the scoreboard in their 20 overs. The Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus caused the most destruction by picking three wickets. Following the score in the second innings, the hosts comfortably racked up 113 runs on the board in 13.4 overs.

A seven-wicket victory in the first game will provide a massive boost to the Namibia team. Zimbabwe Emerging, on the other hand, need to win the second match on Sunday if they want to save the series.

Ahead of the match between Namibia and Zimbabwe Emerging; here is everything you need to know:

NAM vs ZIM-ET Telecast

Namibia vs Zimbabwe Emerging match will not be televised in India.

NAM vs ZIM-ET Live Streaming

The NAM vs ZIM-ET game is available to be streamed live on the Cricket Namibia Facebook page.

NAM vs ZIM-ET Match Details

The Namibia and Zimbabwe Emerging match will be played at the Wanderers Cricket Ground on August 15, Saturday at 02:30 PM IST.

NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - JJ Smit

Vice-Captain - Zane Green

Suggested Playing XI for NAM vs ZIM-ET Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Richmond Mutumbami, Zane Green

Batsmen: Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaten

All-rounders: Gerhard Erasmus, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck

Bowlers: Carl Mumba, Ainsley Ndlovu, Ruben Trumpelmann

NAM vs ZIM-ET Probable XIs

Namibia: Michael van Lingen, Bernard Scholtz, Zane Green, Stephen Baard, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaten, Gerhard Erasmus, Ben Shikongo

Zimbabwe Emerging: Faraz Akram, Carl Mumba, Brian Chari, Kevin Kasuza, Brian Mudzinganyama, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Chamu Chibhabha, Tanaka Chivanga, Brian Bennett

