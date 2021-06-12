NAM-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's Kwibuka Women’s T20, June 12 5:20 PM IST

NAM-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Namibia Women and Kenya Women Kwibuka Women’s T20:Kwibuka Women’s T20 final will be played between Namibia Women and Kenya Women on Saturday, June 12 at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda. Namibia Women have not lost a single match in the league. They beat Nigeria Women by 91 runs in the first Semi-Final match of this season to secure their spot in the final. Kenya Women, on the other hand, have been on the winning end of three out of the four matches in the tournament. The team defeated Rwanda Women by 45 runs in the second semi-final match of the league.

The outing between Namibia Women and Kenya Women will commence from 5:20 PM IST.

Ahead of the match between Namibia Women and Kenya Women here is everything you need to know:

NAM-W vs KEN-WTelecast

The match will not be televised in India.

NAM-W vs KEN-WLive Streaming

All matches of the Kwibuka Women’s T20 Tournament will be streamed on Women’s CricZone’s YouTube channel.

NAM-W vs KEN-W Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, June 12 at Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda. The game will start at 5:20 PM IST.

NAM-W vs KEN-W captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Queentor Abel

Vice-Captain: Sune Wittmann

Suggested Playing XI for NAM-W vs KEN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper – Yasmeen Khan

Batsmen – Kayleen Green, Melvin Idambo, Adri van der Merwe

All-rounders – Queentor Abel, Sune Wittmann, Irene van Zyl, Esther Wachira

Bowlers – Sarah Wetoto, Victoria Hamunyla, Wilka Mwatile

NAM-W vs KEN-W Probable XIs

Namibia Women: Adri van der Merwe, Sune Wittmann, Yasmeen Khan (wk), Kayleen Green, Irene van Zyl, Dietlind Foerster, Wilka Mwatile, Edelle Van Zyl, Sylvia Shihepo, Merczerly Gorases, Victoria Hamunyela

Kenya Women: Margaret Ngoche, Esther Wachira, Fiavia Odhiambo, Jane Otieno, Lavendah Idambo, Melvin Idambo, Queentor Abel, Ruth Achando (wk), Sarah Wetoto, Sharon Juma, Veronica Abuga

