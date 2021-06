NAM-W vs KEN-WDream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Kwibuka Women’s T20 2021 Match 7, Namibia Women vs Kenya Women June 9 01:00 PM IST

NAM-W vs KEN-WDream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 7 between Namibia Women and Kenya Women: The seventh match of the ongoing Kwibuka Women’s T20 tournament will see two unbeaten sides Namibia Women squaring off with their Kenyan counterparts on Wednesday, June 9. The match will be hosted at the at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, in Kigali, Rwanda and is scheduled to start at 01:00 PM IST.

Namibia Women are on a winning spree, they have won three matches on the trot to go the top spot in the standings with six points so far. Meanwhile, the Kenyan Women’s outfit too have won both their opening fixtures, they are close behind at second place in the standings. They have four points to their name and will look to continue their fine run in the league.

Ahead of the match between Namibia Women and Kenya Women; here is everything you need to know:

NAM-W vs KEN-W Telecast

Not televised in India.

NAM-W vs KEN-W Live Streaming

Cricket fans can enjoy live streaming on Women’s CricZone Youtube and Facebook Channels

NAM-W vs KEN-W Match Details

The seventh T20 will be played on Wednesday, June 9 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, in Kigali Rwanda. The game will start at 01:00 PM IST.

NAM-W vs KEN-WDream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sarah Wetoto

Vice-captain: Queentor Abel

Suggested Playing XI for NAM-W vs KEN-WDream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Kayleen Green

Batswomen: Veronica Abuga, Adri van der Merwe, Melvin Idambo, Arrasta Diergaardt

All-rounders: Sarah Wetoto, Queentor Abel, Sune Wittmann, Sylvia Shihepo

Bowlers: Wilka Mwatile, Victoria Hamunyela

NAM-W vs KEN-W Probable XIs

Namibia Women: Adri van der Merwe, Yasmeen Khan, Arrasta Diergaardt, Kayleen Green, Irene van Zyl (C), Reehana Khan, Sune Wittmann, Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyela, Wilka Mwatile, Didi Foerster.

Kenya Women: Queentor Abel, Veronica Abuga, Margaret Ngoche (C), Fiavia Odhiambo, Jane Otieno, Lavendah Idambo, Melvin Idambo, Esther Wachira, Edith Waithaka, Sarah Wetoto, Sharon Juma

