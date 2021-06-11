NAM-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XIs for Kwibuka Women’s T20, June 11 01:00 pm IST

Namibia Women vs Nigeria Women Dream11, NAM-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Latest Update, NAM-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Win, NAM-W vs NIG-W Dream11 App, NAM-W vs NIG-W Dream11 2021, NAM-W vs NIG-W Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, NAM-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Live Streaming

NAM-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Kwibuka Women’s T20 Match between Namibia Women vs Nigeria Women:

Namibia Women will lock horns with the Nigeria Women in the first semi-final of the Kwibuka Women’s T20 tournament on Friday at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium in Rwanda. While Namibia Women finished as the league leader after the completion of the group stage, Nigeria Women were placed at the fourth spot.

So far, Namibia Women are unbeaten in the league and will be overwhelming favourites in today’s encounter. On the other hand, Nigeria Women have managed to win just one match in their opening four games.

In their previous encounter, Nigeria Women hammered Namibia Women by eight wickets with 66 balls to spare.

Ahead of the Kwibuka Women’s T20 match between Namibia Women and Nigeria Women; here is everything you need to know:

NAM-W vs NIG-W Telecast

The match between NAM-W vs NIG-W is not televised in India

NAM-W vs NIG-W Live Streaming

The match between NAM-W vs NIG-W can be live-streamed on Women’s CricZone’s YouTube channel.

NAM-W vs NIG-W Match Details

The match between NAM-W and NIG-W will be played on Friday, June 11 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, Rwanda. The game will start at 01:00 pm (IST).

NAM-W vs NIG-W captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Blessing Etim

Vice-Captain: Sune Wittmann

NAM-W vs NIG-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Kayleen Green and Yasmeen Khan

Batsmen: Adri van der Merwe, Samantha Agazuma and Arrasta Diergaardt

All-Rounders: Sune Wittmann, Blessing Etim and Irene van Zyl

Bowlers: Victoria Hamunyela, Mary Desmond and Joy Efosa

NAM-W vs NIG-W probable playing XI:

Namibia Women predicted playing XI: Adri van der Merwe, Yasmeen Khan (vc), Arrasta Diergaardt, Kayleen Green, Irene van Zyl (c), Reehana Khan, Sune Wittmann, Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyela, Wilka Mwatile and Didi Foerster.

Nigeria Women predicted playing XI: Kehinde Abdulquadri, Abigail Igbobie, Favour Eseigbe, Blessing Etim, Salome Sunday, Samantha Agazuma (c), Omonye Asika, Mary Desmond, Joy Efosa, Agatha Obulor and Racheal Samson.

