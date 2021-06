NAM-W vs RWA-W Dream11 Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Kwibuka Women’s T20 2021 Match 4, Namibia Women vs Rwanda Women June 7, 5:20 PM IST

NAM-W vs RWA-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 4 between Namibia Women and Rwanda Women: Rwanda Women will clash with their Namibian counterparts in the fourth T20 match on Monday, June 7. The match will be played at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, in Kigali, Rwanda and is scheduled to start at 05:20 PM IST.

Both sides head into this fixture on the back of wins in their previous outings in the tournament. The visitors bowled pretty well to restrict Nigeria Women for just 52 runs and won their first match of the tournament by eight wickets. On the other hand, the hosts not only won their opening match by eight wickets and 88 balls to spare against Botswana Women,they also set a record by dismissing Botswana for just 29 runs.

Ahead of the match between Namibia Women and Rwanda Women; here is everything you need to know:

NAM-W vs RWA-W Telecast

Not televised in India.

NAM-W vs RWA-W Live Streaming

Cricket fans can enjoy live streaming on Women’s CricZone Youtube and Facebook Channels.

NAM-W vs RWA-W Match Details

The 4th T20 will be played on Monday, June 7 at the Gahanga International Cricket Stadium, in Kigali Rwanda. The game will start at 05:20 PM IST.

NAM-W vs RWA-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kayleen Green

Vice-captain: Sylvia Shihepo

Suggested Playing XI for NAM-W vs RWA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Kayleen Green

Batter: Adri van der Merwe, Gisele Ishimwe, Arrasta Diergaardt, Cathia Uwamahoro, Reehana Khan

All-rounders: Alice Ikuzwe, Henriette Ishimwe

Bowlers: Victoria Hamunyela, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Sylvia Shihepo

NAM-W vs RWA-W Probable XIs

Namibia Women: Adri van der Merwe, Yasmeen Khan, Arrasta Diergaardt, Kayleen Green, Irene van Zyl (C), Reehana Khan, Sune Wittmann, Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyela, Wilka Mwatile, Didi Foerster

Rwanda Women: Diane Dusabemungu, Gisele Ishimwe, Sarah Uwera (C), Marie Bimenyimana, Belyse Murekatete, Alice Ikuzwe, Cathia Uwamahoro, Henriette Ishimwe, Josiane Nyirankundineza, Immaculee Muhawenimana, Margueritte Vumiliya

