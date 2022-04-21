NAM-W vs UG-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Capricorn Women's Tri-Series 2022 match, April 21, 1:00 PM IST

NAM-W vs UG-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022 match between Namibia Women and Uganda Women: Namibia Women kickstarted the Capricorn Tri-Series 2022 with a bang as the team scored a win over Zimbabwe by seven wickets. They will now hope to continue the winning momentum as they will play against Uganda in the second T20 match of the tri-series.

Namibia were absolutely sensational with the ball as they restricted Zimbabwe to 130 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Sune Wittmann and Kayleen Green were the picks of the bowlers as they picked one wicket each. Chasing the total, Namibia won the game in the last over. Opening batter Jurriene Diergaardt was the star performer for the team with a knock of 62 runs.

Coming to Uganda, they will be playing their first match of the tri-series on Thursday. Uganda Women have picked a decent squad for the competition. Rita Musamali, Janet Mbabzi, and Kevin Awino are crucial players for the team.

Ahead of the match between Namibia Women and Uganda Women, here is everything you need to know:

NAM-W vs UG-W Telecast

Namibia Women vs Uganda Women game will not be telecast in India.

NAM-W vs UG-W Live Streaming

The Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NAM-W vs UG-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Vassil Levski National Sports Academy in Sofia at 1:00 PM IST on April 21, Thursday.

NAM-W vs UG-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Sune Wittmann

Vice-Captain – Jurriene Diergaardt

Suggested Playing XI for NAM-W vs UG-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kevin Awino, Yasmeen Khan

Batters: Rita Musamali, Jurriene Diergaardt, Adri van der Merwe

All-rounders: Janet Mbabzi, Irene van Zyl, Sune Wittmann

Bowlers: Concy Aweko, Phiona Kulume, Wilka Mwatile

NAM-W vs UG-W Probable XIs:

Namibia Women: Merczerly Gorases, Sune Wittmann, Jurriene Diergaardt, Yasmeen Khan (wk), Wilka Mwatile, Kayleen Green, Dietlind Foerster, Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyela, Adri van der Merwe, Irene van Zyl (c)

Uganda Women: Janet Mbabzi, Rita Musamali, Kevin Awino (wk), Naome Bagenda, Shakira Sadick, Rita Nyangendo, Evelyn Anyipo, Concy Aweko (c), Sarah Akiteng, Phiona Kulume, Patricia Malemikia

