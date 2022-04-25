NAM-W vs UG-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Capricorn Women's Tri-Series 2022 match, April 25, 06:00 PM IST

NAM-W vs UG-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022 match between Namibia Women and Uganda Women:

In the last league match of the Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022, Namibia Women will square off against Uganda Women at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek. The match doesn’t hold much significance as Namibia Women and Zimbabwe Women have already qualified for the final.

Namibia Women are second in the points table with three wins and two losses. They lost their last game to Zimbabwe Women by 67 runs after failing to chase 157 runs in their 20 overs. Coming to Uganda Women, they are ruled out of the final race.

The team lost all its five matches to languish in last place. Notably, this will be the third encounter between Namibia Women and Uganda Women in the tri-series. The previous two games saw Namibia winning by 12 and 28 runs.

Ahead of the match between Namibia Women and Uganda Women, here is everything you need to know:

NAM-W vs UG-W Telecast

Namibia Women vs Uganda Women game will not be telecast in India

NAM-W vs UG-W Live Streaming

The Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NAM-W vs UG-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek at 06:00 PM IST on April 25, Monday.

NAM-W vs UG-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Sylvia Shihepo

Vice-Captain – Jurriene Diergaardt

Suggested Playing XI for NAM-W vs UG-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kayleen Green

Batters: Rita Musamali, Adri van der Merwe, Sylvia Shihepo, Jurriene Diergaardt

All-rounders: Sune Wittmann, Sarah Akiteng, Phiona Kulume

Bowlers: Concy Aweko, Evelyn Anyipo, Wilka Mwatile

NAM-W vs UG-W Probable XIs:

Namibia Women: Merczerly Gorases, Yasmeen Khan (wk), Wilka Mwatile, Victoria Hamunyela, Kayleen Green, Dietlind Foerster, Irene van Zyl, Sune Wittmann, Jurriene Diergaardt, Sylvia Shihepo, Adri van der Merwe

Uganda Women: Phiona Kulume, Patricia Malemikia, Janet Mbabzi, Rita Musamali, Kevin Awino (wk), Naome Bagenda, Sarah Akiteng, Rita Nyangendo, Evelyn Anyipo, Concy Aweko, Shakira Sadick

