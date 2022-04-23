NAM-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Capricorn Women's Tri-Series 2022 match, April 23, 01:00 PM IST

NAM-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022 match between Namibia Women and Zimbabwe Women: Namibia Women will play against Zimbabwe Women for the second time in the Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022 at the Centre for Cricket Development Ground in Windhoek. Namibia Women are the favourites to win the Saturday match.

Namibia are enjoying a dream ride in the tri-series. They have announced themselves in style in the league by winning their first two games. Namibia defeated Zimbabwe Women in the first game by seven wickets and followed it up with another victory over Uganda Women by 12 runs.

Zimbabwe Women, on the other hand, are second in the points table with two wins and one loss. After losing to Namibia Women they defeated Uganda Women in two back-to-back fixtures by eight and 22 runs respectively.

Ahead of the match between Namibia Women and Zimbabwe Women, here is everything you need to know:

NAM-W vs ZM-W Telecast

Namibia Women vs Zimbabwe Women game will not be telecast in India

NAM-W vs ZM-W Live Streaming

The Capricorn Women’s Tri-Series 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

NAM-W vs ZM-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Centre for Cricket Development Ground in Windhoek at 01:00 PM IST on April 23, Saturday.

NAM-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Loryn Phiri

Vice-Captain – Sharne Mayers

Suggested Playing XI for NAM-W vs ZM-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kayleen Green

Batters: Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mary-Anne Musonda, Sylvia Shihepo, Sharne Mayers

All-rounders: Josephine Nkomo, Loryn Phiri, Sune Wittmann

Bowlers: Francisca Chipare, Wilka Mwatile, Victoria Hamunyela

NAM-W vs ZM-W Probable XIs:

Namibia Women: Irene van Zyl (c), Jurriene Diergaardt, Dietlind Foerster, Kayleen Green, Adri van der Merwe, Edelle van Zyl, Sune Wittmann, Yasmeen Khan (wk), Victoria Hamunyela, Wilka Mwatile, Sylvia Shihepo

Zimbabwe Women: Ashley Ndiraya, Precious Marange, Modester Mupachikwa, Mary-Anne Musonda (c), Francisca Chipare, Nyasha Gwanzura, Josephine Nkomo, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Sharne Mayers, Pellagia Mujaji, Loryn Phiri

