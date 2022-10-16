'Nam Yaad Rakhna': Sachin Tendulkar, Ian Bishop Lead Congratulatory Wishes After Namibia Shock Sri Lanka

In what was an electric start to the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Namibia threw all the pre-tournament predictions out of the window as they recorded their biggest win in international history in Geelong on Sunday. Kicking off the showpiece event, Namibia stunned former world champions Sri Lanka in a dominating show to win by a big margin of 55 runs at the Simonds Stadium.

It was a memorable show by Gerhard Erasmus-led side as they recovered from 35/3 to post a challenging 163/7 in 20 overs after being put in to bat first. Jan Frylinck (44 off 28) and JJ Smit (31* off 16) provided the late flourish.

T20 WC: Namibia Start Tournament with Spectacular Win

Carrying the momentum, Namibia left Sri Lanka reeling with three wickets in four overs. By the 11th over, the Asian Champions had lost half their side for 74 but weren’t out of the chase.

Another collapse followed as they were bowled out for 108 in 19 overs.

Twitter was set ablaze with the result with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Ian Bishop, Lisa Sthalekar leading reacting on the micro-blogging platform.

In Pictures: Namibia vs Sri Lanka, T20 WC

“Namibia has told the cricketing world today… “Nam” yaad rakhna!” wrote Tendulkar.

Namibia 🇳🇦 has told the cricketing world today… “Nam” yaad rakhna! 👏🏻 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 16, 2022

Tremendous start to #ICCT20WorldCup2022 Biggest take-down of @gerharderasmus and Namibia crickets journey so far. Impressive. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) October 16, 2022

Who doesn’t love an @ICC event?!! Looks like we are literally going to have an upset in the first game. Asia Cup winners, 🇱🇰 may go down to Namibia 🇳🇦 WHAT..A..START!! 😱 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) October 16, 2022

What a win for Namibia 🇳🇦and what start to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup!! #T20WorldCup #SLvNAM — Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) October 16, 2022

Captain Erasmus was elated with the result, calling it a historic day for his team.

“Incredible journey, last year was a special experience for us,” Erasmus said during the post-match presentation. “We’ve started a great win, but lot of work to do throughout this tournament still. It’s been a historic day for us. The opening day has been quite special but we want to kick on from here and qualify for the Super 12 stage.”

Namibia have been pooled alongside Sri Lanka, the Netherlands and UAE in Group A of first round. They will be back in action on Tuesday against Netherlands.

There are eight teams in the first round placed in two groups of four each. The top-two teams from each group will advance to the Super-12 stage that starts from Saturday.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here