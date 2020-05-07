Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Namaste In, High-fives Out for Post-coronavirus Cricket, Says Ajinkya Rahane

The COVID-19 outbreak has brought the sporting world to a halt, with the 2020 Olympics postponed for a year and cricket's richest club tournament, the Indian Premier League, delayed indefinitely.

AFP |May 7, 2020, 12:10 PM IST
Namaste In, High-fives Out for Post-coronavirus Cricket, Says Ajinkya Rahane

Namaste and clapping could replace handshakes and high-fives when cricket resumes after the coronavirus pandemic, India's Ajinkya Rahane said.

Wicket celebrations might look very different post-virus, the 31-year-old batsman said, predicting many changes on and off the field.

"I think we might go back to the good old days when fielders would still stand in their designated positions after the fall of a wicket and clap," Rahane said in an online briefing.

"Maybe handshakes will be replaced by a namaste," he added, referring to the Indian greeting where both hands are brought together in front of the chest.

"But once sport resumes, you can't take anything for granted. The safety of the fans will be of utmost importance. There will be changes in lifestyle while travelling."

The COVID-19 outbreak has brought the sporting world to a halt, with the 2020 Olympics postponed for a year and cricket's richest club tournament, the Indian Premier League, delayed indefinitely.

Rahane said the players will need around a month to prepare for their comeback, adding cricket should only return once there's a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

"We would be needing three to four weeks of proper practice before playing any kind of competitive game," said Rahane, speaking as brand ambassador of the ELSA (English Language Speech Assistant) app.

"I am missing my batting. But obviously, cricket should only start when we get a vaccine to fight the virus."

Ajinkya Rahanecoronavirus pandemicNamasteno high fiveworld after coronavirus

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more