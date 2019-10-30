Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: AUS VS SL

upcoming
AUS AUS
SL SL

Gabba, Brisbane

30 Oct, 201913:40 IST

3rd Play-off: SCO VS UAE

upcoming
SCO SCO
UAE UAE

Dubai

30 Oct, 201915:40 IST

4th Play-off: HK VS OMA

upcoming
HK HK
OMA OMA

Dubai

30 Oct, 201921:00 IST

5th Place Play off: TBC VS TBC

upcoming
TBC TBC
TBC TBC

Dubai

31 Oct, 201915:40 IST

Namibia Secures T20 World Cup Spot After Beating Oman

Namibia will appear at the T20 World Cup for the first time after beating Oman in Dubai, joining the Netherlands on Tuesday in qualifying for next year's tournament.

PTI |October 30, 2019, 10:56 AM IST
Namibia Secures T20 World Cup Spot After Beating Oman

Dubai: Namibia will appear at the T20 World Cup for the first time after beating Oman in Dubai, joining the Netherlands on Tuesday in qualifying for next year's tournament.

All-rounder JJ Smit blasted 59 off 25 balls as Namibia beat Oman by 54 runs to progress to the eight-team first round of the World Cup in Australia in October 2020.

Namibia posted 161-7 after choosing to bat, with Smit smacking five sixes in a match-winning innings following a steady 45 from Craig Williams.

Oman, who took part in the 2016 T20 World Cup, began well in reply as Khawar Ali and Aqib Ilyas put on 57 for the second wicket after Jatinder Singh was removed for a first-ball duck.

Left-arm spinner Bernard Scholtz trapped Ilyas (18) in front and then had Ali (41) stumped as Oman staggered to 64 for 4 before folding meekly.

Scholtz finished with 3-14 while Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus took three wickets of his own, including that of opposing skipper Zeeshan Maqsood (2), as Oman slumped to 107 all out.

"We got so many messages from people back home believing in us, and we did it finally," said Smit. "I'm relieved. We've been on the wrong side of many of these tournaments." Erasmus hopes Namibia's qualification for the global showpiece can help spark wider interest in the game back home.

"We want more people playing cricket in Namibia and we want to spread the game and if they see us do well on the world stage then it gives them an incentive to play and think of a career," said Erasmus.

Namibia, who lost all six of their games at the 50-over World Cup in 2003, meet Papua New Guinea in the competition semi-finals, while Oman can still qualify if they beat Hong Kong in a playoff.

Earlier, the Netherlands punched their ticket to Australia after thrashing United Arab Emirates by eight wickets.

NamibiaT20 World Cup

Related stories

Netherlands Thrash UAE to Secure 2020 T20 World Cup Berth
Cricketnext Staff | October 29, 2019, 8:53 PM IST

Netherlands Thrash UAE to Secure 2020 T20 World Cup Berth

Emotions Spill Over as Papua New Guinea Qualify for T20 World Cup
Cricketnext Staff | October 28, 2019, 12:30 PM IST

Emotions Spill Over as Papua New Guinea Qualify for T20 World Cup

Papua New Guinea Seal Maiden T20 World Cup Spot
Cricketnext Staff | October 28, 2019, 9:10 AM IST

Papua New Guinea Seal Maiden T20 World Cup Spot

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Wed, 30 Oct, 2019

SL v AUS
Gabba, Brisbane

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Play-off T20 | Wed, 30 Oct, 2019

UAE v SCO
Dubai

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Play-off T20 | Wed, 30 Oct, 2019

OMA v HK
Dubai

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Place Play off T20 | Thu, 31 Oct, 2019

TBC v TBC
Dubai All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7935 274
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 Australia 5762 262
5 India 8620 261
see more