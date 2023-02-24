Namibia vs UAE Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Following a 2-1 T20I series loss against Afghanistan, United Arab Emirates have finally come back to winning ways. On Thursday, they edged past Namibia in a crucial fixture of the ICC World Cup League 2, registering a one-wicket victory in the low-scoring battle at the Dubai International Stadium. A subsequent clash between these two is slated to be held at the same venue on February 25. Looking at the points table, UAE is reeling at No 5 with 29 points in 27 games, while Namibia is a bit ahead, occupying third place with 37 points in 35 appearances.

In the previous face-off, the pitch at the Dubai International Stadium seemed to be heaven for bowlers. The batting department of both sides suffered a massive collapse as no team could breach the three-digit mark during the 50-over encounter. Batting first, Namibia managed to put up a below-par total of 91 runs, losing all of their batters in just 31.1 overs. Though it looked like an easy assignment for UAE, they went on to face similar trouble. They brought the chase down in 33 overs but at a cost of 9 wickets. Ayan Afzal Khan played the match-winning knock for UAE as he remained unbeaten at 35 off 54 deliveries.

Ahead of Saturday’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match between Namibia and UAE; here is all you need to know:

What date ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match between Namibia and UAE will be played?

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match between Namibia and UAE will take place on February 25, Saturday.

Where will the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match Namibia vs UAE be played?

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match between Namibia and UAE will be played at Dubai International Stadium, UAE.

What time will the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match Namibia vs UAE begin?

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match between Namibia and UAE will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Namibia vs UAE ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match?

Namibia vs UAE match will not be televised in India as no broadcaster has purchased the television rights.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Namibia vs UAE ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match?

Namibia vs UAE match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

Namibia vs UAE Possible Starting XI:

Namibia Predicted Starting Line-up: Gerhard Erasmus(C), Karl Birkenstock, Pikky Ya France, L Louwrens, M van Lingen, Zane Green, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni, S Fouche.

UAE Predicted Starting Line-up: Chirag Suri, CP Rizwan(C), Waseem Muhammad, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Aayan Khan, Vritiya Aravind, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, K Meiyappan.

