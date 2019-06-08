PM Modi Presents Bat Autographed By Indian World Cup Squad To Maldives President

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Maldives presented their President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih with a bat that had been signed by the whole Indian team participating at the 2019 ICC World Cup.
Known to be a cricket fan, Maldives President would have been absolutely touched by the gesture for sure. PM Modi also posted a picture of the autographed bat and him posing with it alongside President Ibrahim.
Connected by cricket! My friend, President @ibusolih is an ardent cricket fan, so I presented him a cricket bat that has been signed by #TeamIndia playing at the #CWC19. pic.twitter.com/G0pggAZ60e— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2019
Before India's first game against South Africa at Southampton, Narendra Modi had taken upto Twitter as he wished luck to the Indian team for the World Cup.
"As #TeamIndia begins it's #CWC19 journey today, best wishes to the entire Team. May this tournament witness good cricket and celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship. khel bhii jiito aur dil bhii ! #INDvSA,"
As #TeamIndia begins it’s #CWC19 journey today, best wishes to the entire Team. May this tournament witness good cricket and celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship.खेल भी जीतो और दिल भी ! #INDvSA— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019
Meanwhile, India have started their campaign with a win against South Africa. Rohit Sharma managed to stay till the end as he scored a fantastic century to take India through.
India will be playing their next game against Australia on Sunday at the Kennington Oval.
