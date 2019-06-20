New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday joined a host of cricketers to offer his sympathy to injured India opener Shikhar Dhawan, saying "the pitch will miss you."
Dhawan's World Cup campaign ended with a thumb fracture sustained during the match against Australia.
"Dear @SDhawan25, no doubt the pitch will miss you but I hope you recover at the earliest so that you can once again be back on the field and contribute to more wins for the nation," Modi tweeted, quoting Dhawan's message in which the left-handed batsman had announced he won't be able to participate any further in the World Cup.
Dear @SDhawan25, no doubt the pitch will miss you but I hope you recover at the earliest so that you can once again be back on the field and contribute to more wins for the nation. https://t.co/SNFccgeXAo— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2019
Dear @SDhawan25, no doubt the pitch will miss you but I hope you recover at the earliest so that you can once again be back on the field and contribute to more wins for the nation. https://t.co/SNFccgeXAo
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2019
Dhawan has been replaced by young Rishabh Pant in the Indian squad.
Many former cricketers from India and abroad also offered words of sympathy for Dhawan, wishing him a quick recovery.
No Doubt Pitch Will Miss You: PM Narendra Modi to Shikhar Dhawan
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 ODI | Fri, 21 Jun, 2019
SL v ENGLeeds
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 28 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019
AFG v INDRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 29 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019
NZ v WIManchester All Fixtures
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings