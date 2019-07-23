Narine & Pollard Get West Indies Recall for First Two T20Is Against India

Sunil Narine and Kieron Pollard were recalled to the West Indies side for the first two T20Is against India, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced on Tuesday while naming the 14-man squad.
Narine last played a T20I for West Indies against England nearly two years back whereas Pollard had turned out for the side during the tour of India late last year.
Andre Russell, who had to leave the 2019 World Cup early due to a knee injury that subsequently required surgery, has also been named in the squad but his inclusion is subject to him passing a fitness test.
Chris Gayle was not a part of the squad as he had notified the board that he was unavailable for selection due to playing in the Global T20 League in Canada.
“This squad is an excellent balance of experience and youth,” said interim chairman of the CWI Selection Panel, Robert Haynes.
“It’s not just about the present – the India Tour of the West Indies – but we are also looking at the T20 World Cup coming up next year and it is important that we find the right combination of players and the right formula for defending our title.
“We have to make sure that we put certain things in place now, so that when it comes to picking the squad for the T20 World Cup, it becomes easier, so we are giving more players the opportunity to play and get the exposure.”
The first two T20Is between India and West Indies takes place at the Broward County Stadium in Florida, USA on August 3 and August 4 respectively.
West Indies squad for first 2 T20Is: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre.
