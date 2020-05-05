Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Naseem Shah Can Replicate my Bowling Attitude & Passion: Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar believes young fast bowler Naseem Shah can replicate his "bowling attitude and passion" among the current crop of Pakistan players.

IANS |May 5, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
Naseem Shah Can Replicate my Bowling Attitude & Passion: Akhtar

Lahore: Shoaib Akhtar believes young fast bowler Naseem Shah can replicate his "bowling attitude and passion" among the current crop of Pakistan players.

"Among the present lot, I feel Naseem Shah can replicate my bowling attitude and passion. Naseem and I would have made a fine pair with the same attacking attitude," Akhtar said.

The Rawalpindi Express made these comments while choosing a bowling partner to form a dream pair both from the list of former bowlers and the current lot representing Pakistan in Test cricket in the Digital Pairs series launched by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Naseem, the youngest to record a Test hat-trick taker, also thanked Shoaib for choosing him as his bowling partner.

"Delighted to get Shoaib Akhtar's recognition following acknowledgment by Wasim Akram. I want to thank Shoaib for nominating me as his bowling partner, these bowlers were my idols and getting recognised by them is nothing short of a big honour for me," said Naseem.

"I agree that attitude and aggression are the keys to success for a fast bowler, I hope that I would live up to Shoaib's expectations of me," he added.

Among former bowlers, Akhtar picked legendary Pakistan captain Imran Khan as his bowler partner. "If I pick a former fast bowler, I feel I would have been very fortunate if I would have bowled with Imran Khan with both of us at the peak of our bowling careers. If we would have bowled together we would have had the same mindset of attacking the stumps relentlessly."

Naseem ShahShoaib Akhtar

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more