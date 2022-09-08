Naseem Shah Creates New Record After Match Winning Knock Against Afghanistan

Pakistan bowler Naseem Shah entered his name in the record books after smashing two big sixes in the final over against Afghanistan on Wednesday (September 7). Shah smashed the the two maximums in a crucial match in the Super 4 stage to take his team to the finals of Asia Cup 2022.

In a close contest, Pakistan needed 11 runs to win off the last over of in-form Fazalhaq Farooqi, wherein Shah helped Pakistan win with four balls to spare. He stayed unbeaten on 14 off four balls with two sixes.

With the big blows, he has now become the first No.10/No.11 batter in the history of T20Is to finish a run-chase with two sixes, thereby ending on the winning side.

Not only with the bat, he also performed very well with the ball as he just gave 19 runs in his four overs at an economy of 4.75 with a crucial wicket of Mohammad Nabi in hand as well.

Shah made his T20I debut in the Asia Cup itself. He played his first match last month against India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium and impressed everyone with the ball. The speedster rattled KL Rahul’s woodwork, after which he created a chance to dismiss Virat Kohli but Fakhar Zaman dropped it in the slip cordon.

Thereafter, he returned for his second spell and castled Suryakumar Yadav, who was threatening to take the match away from Pakistan along with Ravindra Jadeja. He made sure to mark his name in bold after that match.

He has been good in Test cricket as well as he has a Test hat-trick to his name that he picked up against Bangladesh back in 2020 in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan have had a good run in this tournament as except the first match against India, they managed to win all their matches. In the group stage, they registered their first win against Hong Kong with a 155-run victory. Thereafter, they defeated India and the Afghans to book their berth in the final. Their last Super League match is against Sri Lanka on Friday, September 9. And thereafter both the teams will face each other in the finals on September 11 (Sunday).

