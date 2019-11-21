Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Naseem Shah Gets Emotional After Receiving Test Cap From Waqar Younis

Pakistan teenage sensation Naseem Shah received his maiden Test cap at The Gabba on Thursday by bowling coach Waqar Younis, before the start of the first match against Australia.

Cricketnext Staff |November 21, 2019, 12:00 PM IST
Naseem Shah Gets Emotional After Receiving Test Cap From Waqar Younis

Pakistan teenage sensation Naseem Shah received his maiden Test cap at The Gabba on Thursday by bowling coach Waqar Younis, before the start of the first match against Australia.

As Younis handed over the cap to the 16-year-old, the latter couldn’t hold his emotions and got misty-eyed and hugged teammate Shaheen Afridi.

With this, he became the youngest cricketer to make Test debut in Australia.

Naseem, aged 16 years and 279 days, broke the record held by former Australia captain Ian Craig who had made his Test debut at the age of 17 against South Africa at the MCG in 1953.

Naseem also became the third youngest fast bowler to debut in Test cricket history. He is just behind Bangladesh's Mohammad Sharif (3rd) and countryman Aaqib Javed (4th) for the claim of youngest fast bowler to debut in the Test arena.

Naseem was included in the playing XI for the Gabba Test following his fiery spell at Perth against Australia A last week. Extracting extra bounce from the Perth wicket, he got the wicket of Marcus Harris. The teenager tormented Usman Khawaja with short balls and almost got his wicket during the testing spell.

The pacer lost his mother while he was on the Australian tour. After consulting his family, he chose not to return home. Interestingly, he has played only seven first-class matches in which he has scalped 27 wickets at an average of 16.66.

Naseem also became the ninth youngest debutant in Test cricket. Pakistan's Hasan Raza, who made his debut in 1996 aged 14 years and 227 days, is the youngest.

(With IANS Inputs)

australia vs pakistan 2019Naseem ShahWaqar Younis

