Naseem Shah Included in Pakistan Under-19 World Cup Squad

Young Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah has been included in the 15-member squad for the U 19 World Cup slated to be held in South Africa from January 17 to February 9 next year.

IANS |December 6, 2019, 1:42 PM IST
Last month, Shah made his international debut in the Brisbane Test against Australia and sent back David Warner with a brute of a short ball when the Australian opener was batting on 154.

Said to be 16, Naseem became the youngest ever cricketer to make his Test debut on the Australian soil. As per records, Naseem, aged 16 years and 279 days, broke the record held by former Australia captain Ian Craig who had made his Test debut at the age of 17 against South Africa at the MCG in 1953. However, there were questions raised about his real age.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir will be leading Pakistan for the tournament, while prolific opener Haider Ali has been appointed as his deputy.

Pakistan, the 2004 and 2006 champions and three-time runners-up, are placed in Group C of the 16-team event and will play Scotland in their opening match on January 19.

Pakistan's second match will be against Zimbabwe at the Witrand Oval on January 22, while their third and final group match will be on January 24 against Bangladesh.

The top two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the Super League, while the remaining teams will feature in the Plate Championship.

The Super League stage will commence from January 28 and the top four sides will qualify for the semi-finals, with the winners competing for the title on February 9 in Benoni.

The Pakistan cricket team can make changes to their combination until January 10 without needing an ICC approval. After 11 January, players can be replaced on fitness grounds and will require the approval of the ICC's Event Technical Committee.

Pakistan squad: Rohail Nazir (c, wk), Wahid Bangalzai, Haider Ali, Mohammad Shahzad, Mohammad Harris, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Fahar Munir, Qasim Akram, Amir Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Amir Khan, Naseem Shah, Tahir Hussain.

Naseem ShahPakistan Under-19

