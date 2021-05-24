Naseem Shah Out of PSL 2021 Due to COVID-19 Protocol Breach

Pakistan and Quetta Gladiators pacer Naseem Shah has been left out of the remainder of Pakistan Super League 2021 for breaching COVID-19 protocols by producing a non-compliant RT-PCR test.

The Pakistan players are set to fly to UAE on May 26, and were asked to produce a negative report of a COVID test taken within 48 hours. However, Naseem produced a test that was taken on May 18. An independent medical adviroy pabel decided to leave him out of the flight to UAE.

“The PCB doesn’t take any pride in releasing a young fast bowler from its marquee event but if we will ignore this breach, then we will potentially put at risk the entire event. We appreciate Quetta Gladiators for accepting this decision as it confirms we are all aligned to strictly following and implementing the protocols,” Babar Hamid, commercial director and head of PSL said.

“This decision will also send out a loud and clear message to all involved in the remaining matches that the PCB will not compromise on any violations and will expel the player or player support personnel irrespective of his stature and standing in the game if they are found to be flouting the prescribed protocols or regulations.

“All participating in the tournament must understand that these protocols have been put in place for the health and safety of all involved as well as for the integrity and credibility of the event and the PCB. As such, the onus is on them to ensure these are followed in its true letter and spirit and without exception.”

The PSL was played in February-March this year but was forced to postpone due to covid-19 cases within the bubble. It was originally set to be held in Karachi, but later moved to UAE.

