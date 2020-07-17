Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Naseem Shah Reveals What His Dream Hat-trick Would Look Like, Includes an Indian Too

Young bowling sensation Nassem Shah of Pakistan has already created ripples in the world of cricket, after he bagged a hattrick against Bangladesh this year. Now he has revealed what his dream hattrick would look like.

Cricketnext Staff |July 17, 2020, 8:46 AM IST
Naseem Shah Reveals What His Dream Hat-trick Would Look Like, Includes an Indian Too

Young bowling sensation Nassem Shah of Pakistan has already created ripples in the world of cricket, after he bagged a hattrick against Bangladesh this year. Now he has revealed what his dream hattrick would look like.

He said that he would like to dismiss Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith and Joe Root on consecutive deliveries.

ALSO READ | PCB looks to start domestic season in October at select venues

“Rohit Sharma has the ability to play all types of deliveries, be it short ones or good length deliveries. His records speak for itself and picking his wicket would be a dream come true for me,” Naseem told Cricingif as quoted by the Pakistan Observer.

“Steve Smith is very unorthodox in his batting technique and getting him out would be a delight for me. In the past, I have had the opportunity to bowl to him but picking his wicket would be a good experience, given his form.”

Shah is currently in England for Pakistan's upcoming Test and T20I series.

The Pakistan squad began training in Worcester before moving to Derby, ahead of the three-match Test series against England, which begins in Manchester on August 5.

Also, the Pakistan Cricket Board is planning to start its delayed domestic cricket season from early October at select venues across the country.

ALSO READ | Independent Adjudicator Reserves Order on Umar Akmal Appeal

"The idea is to have a reduced domestic season at less venues to limit the travel and moving about off players, coaches and officials," a source said.

He said a final decision on the domestic cricket schedule would be taken in early September so there is time for preparations.

"The PCB is contemplating a process where all players, coaches, officials and ground staff who will be involved in the domestic season will first all be tested for the coronavirus and then cleared to take part in the season," the source said.

Joe RootNaseem Shahrohit sharmasteve smith

