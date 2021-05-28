Naseem Shah Set to Re-Enter PSL 2021 Bubble After PCB U-Turn

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah is reportedly going to re-enter PSL 2021 bio-bubble despite Covid-19 protocol breach. Shah was released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) last week after he was found guilty of flouting the norms set by the board.

As per reports, after a meeting between PCB and PSL franchises, a compromise has been reached, thus paving the way for Shah’s return for the remainder of the T20 tournament which is to be held in UAE.

As per PCB’s covid-19 protocols, all players were asked to assemble at the team hotels by May 24 along with negative PCR test reports not older than 48 hours.

Shah, 18, did arrive with negative reports but the test was conducted on May 18. Following the recommendation of an independent medical advisory, he was released.

In order to rejoin his PSL franchise Quetta Gladiators, Shah will have to be tested negative negative thrice for covid-19 – once before entering the team hotel. He will then be allowed to board the flight for Abu Dhabi.

Earlier, Babar Hamid, the commercial director and head of PSL, had said PCB isn’t happy about the turn of events leading to the release of Shah from the bubble.

“The PCB doesn’t take any pride in releasing a young fast bowler from its marquee event but if we will ignore this breach, then we will potentially put at risk the entire event. We appreciate Quetta Gladiators for accepting this decision as it confirms we are all aligned to strictly following and implementing the protocols,” Hamid had said.

“This decision will also send out a loud and clear message to all involved in the remaining matches that the PCB will not compromise on any violations and will expel the player or player support personnel irrespective of his stature and standing in the game if they are found to be flouting the prescribed protocols or regulations,” he added.

