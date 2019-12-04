Naseem Shah to Join Pakistan U-19 Squad Ahead of 2020 U-19 World Cup
Young speedster Naseem Shah, who made his debut in the recently-concluded Test series in Australia, is expected to return to Pakistan Under-19 ranks as they gear up for next year's Under-19 World Cup slated to be held in South Africa from January 17 to February 9.
