Naseem Shah Wishes Shadab Khan on Birthday With a Morphed Photo That originally Featured Shaheen Afridi

Star Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan celebrated his 23rd birthday on Monday (October 4). While wishes poured in from his fans and friends from across the globe, it was teammate Naseem Shah’s birthday wish that caught everyone’s attention. Shah posted a photo with Shadab and tweeted,” Wishing you a happy, healthy, exceptionally rocking birthday today and always. Keep shining! Shadab Khan”.

While it looked like a usual photo at the first glance, netizens soon realised that Shah had morphed Shadab’s face in this picture. The original photo apparently featured Shah with another Pakistani cricketer Shaheen Afridi.

Netizens were quick to spot this editing and found the original photo. “Naseem Shah probably didn’t have a pic with Shadab, so he Photoshopped Shadab’s face over Shaheen Afridi to wish him birthday,” wrote a user while posting the original photo in the reply

Naseem Shah probably didn't have a pic with Shadab, so he Photoshopped Shadab's face over Shaheen Afridi to wish him birthday 🤣 pic.twitter.com/aV6kyAC0zH— Khuram Fawad (@khuram_fawad) October 4, 2021

Another user jokingly asked Shah to quit cricket and become a photo editor.

Bhai Cricket choro kuch nhi rakha cricket mai Editor bn jaao mast Photo edit ki hai wesy👌— Danish Javed🇵🇰 (@danishjaved1947) October 4, 2021

However, despite the trolling he received, Shah has not deleted the photo from his Twitter timeline.

Shah and Shadab are part of Pakistan’s squad for the T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman. Shadab is also Pakistan’s white-ball cricket vice-captain.

Meanwhile, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan team will leave for UAE in a chartered plane from Pakistan on October 15. The team will be joining a strict bio bubble before kickstarting their campaign against arch-rivals India on October 24. Pakistan will face New Zealand in their second match on October 26

PCB chief Ramiz Raja has made clear that the team will look to repay New Zealand for the abrupt cancellation of the bi lateral series. . PCB has roped in former Australian batter Mathew Hayden and former South African pacer Vernon Philander for performing the coaching duties in the tournament. The decision to have these two as coaches was taken after Mishah Ul Haq and Waqar Younis quit their coaching duties less than a month before the tournament began.

