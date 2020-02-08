Nasir Jamshed Sentenced to 17 Months in Jail After Admitting to PSL Bribery Charges
Former Pakistan batsman Nasir Jamshed has been sentenced to 17 months in jail for his role in the spot-fixing scandal in which he conspired to bribe fellow cricketers in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
