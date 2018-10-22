Nasir Jamshed’s ‘Perfectly Justified’ 10 Year Ban for Spot Fixing Upheld

Loading...
In his order, Justice (R) Mian Hamid Farooq noted that the ban on Jamshed was “perfectly justified” and would continue to stand. Additional penalties like “inclusion of Nasir in the list of players to be avoided by cricketers and all stakeholders” and “not to be given an important role in the management or administration of cricket”, however, have been “set aside” as they weren’t under the ambit of Article 6.2 of PCB’s Anti-Corruption code.
In August, the PCB’s Anti-Corruption tribunal had declared him guilty of five of the seven breaches of the board’s anti-corruption code. The tribunal also said that a player who has violated the anti-corruption code should be disqualified from taking up any administrative position with Pakistan cricket for life.
Since Jamshed had recruited players on behalf of the bookie for spot-fixing, he was termed the key figure in the scandal by the PCB. “Our point was proved and accepted by the tribunal, and they found him guilty on multiple charges,” PCB’s lawyer Taffazul Rizvi told reporters outside the PCB headquarters in Lahore.
“Even if he returns after rehabilitation, he is not allowed to be engaged in any cricket management role and will be kept him away from cricket. We also suggested his name be added in a list of persons mentioned in anti-corruption lectures who are to be avoided by the players. So this all ends here. There are some cases which don't make you happy despite you winning it. This is one such. Because a player has destroyed his career due to spot-fixing and failure to report approaches.”
In December 2017, an anti-corruption tribunal suspended Jamshed for one year after he was declared guilty of “non-cooperation” in relation to the case of spot-fixing.
That ban lasted till February 13th 2018, but he was levied with seven violations of the board’s anti-corruption code right after it ended. In reply, Jamshed rejected the charges earlier in April, after which the PCB drafted a statement to the effect that Chairman Najam Sethi had taken up the issue for a resolution to a three-member anti-corruption tribunal.
First Published: October 22, 2018, 3:52 PM IST