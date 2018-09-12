Hussain All For Anderson in Sri Lanka Series; Sees Buttler as Future Captain

Loading...
The 36-year-old Anderson recently surpassed Glenn McGrath’s tally of 563 wickets in the Oval Test against India, to become most successful fast bowler.
Former England captain Nasser Hussain feels that England should not leave Anderson out of the Test squad for the upcoming assignment for he is a bowler who will not benefit from a lengthy break.
"England will have to decide how they are going to handle Anderson," Hussain told Sky Sports. "He is bowling brilliantly but he is not someone I would rest," he told Sky Sports.
"There are certain bowlers you can give a month or two off and they are going to come back fresh.
"He is someone that you have got to keep going, he will have enough rest built in because he is not playing white-ball cricket. Keep him and (Stuart) Broad going and hope they get through to the end of the Ashes next summer."
The Oval Test also marked the end of Alastair Cook’s illustrious career, where he scored a fairytale century in England’s second innings.
After the match, an emotional Anderson paid tribute to “best friend” Cook and said that the dressing room won’t be the same without the opener.
Hussain added that both Cook and Anderson were role models for aspiring players.
"It was a nice comment for Anderson to say he wanted to go past McGrath while Cook was still was still on the pitch," Hussain said.
"He realises when he turns up at Galle, Cook will be on his farm in Bedford and when he went past McGrath he wanted his best mate in cricket there with him.
"Cook and Anderson are both not only great cricketers but great role models for the sport. Young boys and girls watching the game, trying to develop their skills, they should look at how they go about their business.
"Cook has been a great role model even in difficult times. It is always easy being a good role model when you're getting runs.
"When you're losing the Ashes 5-0 and there are various things going on, he has kept his dignity and his class."
Hussain was all praise for England’s vice-captain Jos Buttler, who finished as their highest run-getter in the India series, and believes that the wicketkeeper-batsman is a future leader inside the team.
"Jos Buttler will take over as a leader in the side now Cook has gone," Hussain explained. "I see him as a real quiet talker in that team but when he talks the team listen and he talks a lot of sense.
"I see a future captain in Buttler, he has got a very smart brain and he has shown that when he batted in this series."
