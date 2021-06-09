Nat Sciver Named Vice-captain Across Formats; Emily Arlott Receives Maiden Call-up

The ECB have announced a 17-member strong squad for the upcoming one-off Test against India, scheduled to take place between June 16-19. While Nat Sciver has been named the vice-captain across formats, pacer Emily Arlott — who had bagged a hat-trick in Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy last week, has also earned a call-up to the squad.

On the other hand, South East Stars captain Tash Farrant is also included. The squad will be trimmed down ahead of the Test, and the omitted players will play in the next round of RHF Trophy.

Heather Knight (Western Storm, cap)

Emily Arlott (Central Sparks)

Tammy Beaumont (Lightning)

Katherine Brunt (Northern Diamonds)

Kate Cross (Thunder)

Freya Davies (South East Stars)

Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars)

Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder)

Georgia Elwiss (Southern Vipers)

Tash Farrant (South East Stars)

Sarah Glenn (Central Sparks)

Amy Jones (Central Sparks)

Nat Sciver (Northern Diamonds, vice cap)

Anya Shrubsole (Western Storm)

Mady Villiers (Sunrisers)

Fran Wilson (Sunrisers)

Lauren Winfield-Hill (Northern Diamonds)

Head Coach Lisa Keightley said: “It’s been hard to pick a squad given the balance of needing cover in a COVID world while wanting to give players as much chance as possible to play cricket.

“We want players to have opportunities out in the middle so we’re looking to reduce our numbers slightly ahead of the Test to give the non-selected players that chance.

“I’m really excited by the summer ahead. We’ve been working really hard across the last 10 weeks, India are a strong side and it’s the beginning of a two-year journey for us that takes in two ICC World Cups, an Ashes and the Commonwealth Games.”

Team India will be playing a Test after a gap of seven years. Not only that, they are also scheduled to play a day-night Test in Australia in September as well.

