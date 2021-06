Natasa Stankovic Chilling Out With Her Phone; Hardik Pandya Reacts

India cricketer Hardik Pandya and his partner Natasa Stankovic have been quite active on social media, regularly sharing pictures from their personal lives. On Monday, Stankovic posted a snap of her chilling out on a sofa with her phone and Pandya was quick to react with a couple of emojis.

The pair recently shared a cute picture of them on a beach with their 10-month old son Agastya as the trio spent some quality time together with Pandya getting some free time from his busy professional life as a cricketer.

The allrounder was part of the Mumbai Indians squad for the suspended IPL 2021. He wasn’t picked in the India Test squad for the England tour where they are going to play six Tests including the final of the ICC World Test Championship.

However, the 27-year-old is expected to be part of India’s limited-overs squad for the Sri Lanka tour details of which are yet to be confirmed. Some have even projected his name as a potential vice-captain in the absence of senior cricketers who will be in England for the Test tour.

There have been reports that the India team management isn’t looking at Pandya as an option in Test cricket as he hasn’t regained full fitness to start bowling at full tilt since his return from an injury layoff last year.

