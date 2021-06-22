Natasa Stankovic Chills with Baby Agastya at Home as Hardik Pandya Quarantines in Mumbai Before Sri Lanka Tour

After spending some quality time with Hardik Pandya in Mumbai before he leaves for the Sri Lanka tour, Natasa Stankovic and baby Agastya are back home. Sharing pictures of the mommy-son duo’s chilling session at home, Natasa posted two pictures with Agastya on Instagram. In the first picture, she looks at Agastya with all the love in her eyes while holding him in her arms as they pose together. In the second picture, Agastya is seen sitting in his mother’s lap as she holds his hands.

Check out the post here:

This adorable picture of Natasa and Agastya was received with an overwhelming response from the followers who could not stop themselves from gushing over the cuteness. The post garnered nearly 5 lakh likes in just hours of being uploaded online with several comments from users.

Last week, Natasa had posted pictures of the Pandya family getaway as they landed in Mumbai to spend time together before the all-rounder got into quarantine zone for the Sri Lanka tour. In the picture, Hardik is seen holding Agastya as the trio completed by Natasa strikes a pose together standing near a plane.

After getting a break from cricketing action because of IPL 14 suspension, Hardik had been using most of his time by spending quality time with family, especially his son Agastya. He often treatshis fans with pictures of his bonding session with his son.

Meanwhile, the junior Pandya along with big brother Krunal Pandya will soon be returning back to international cricket during India’s limited over tour of Sri Lanka. The Pandya brothers missed out on the bus to England as they did not make it to the 20-man squad announced for the tour.

With several big names missing from the team in Sri Lanka, Pandya will be a key player for the India team. The side lead by new stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan with Bhuvneshwar Kumar as his deputy will take on Sri Lanka in a 3 match ODI and T20 series. Rahul Dravid has been named as the coach for the team for the tour.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here