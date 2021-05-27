Natasa Stankovic Gets 'Favourite Hug' from Son Agastya, Leaves Hardik Pandya in Awe

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his partner, model Natasa Stankovicare known to update the social media feedsregularly with cute pictures of their family.Natasa’s latest Instagram post shows her son Agastya cutely giving his mother a hug. Ecstatic by the love, the model captioned it as her “favourite hug”. The post was liked by her followers and even Hardik showered love with heart emojis.

The duo got engaged in January 2020, and welcomed their son Agastya after seven months in July.

Recently, the 27-year-old all-rounder shared a throwback video in which the couple re-enacted afamous scene from themovie Lion King. In the reshared Instagram post, the former Bigg Boss contestant was seen rubbing lipstick on her thumb and then stroking it on Hardik’s forehead. It was the couple’s funny take on the christening sequence of lion cub Simba in the movie.

The couple doesn’t shy away from showing their affection for each other on social media, as they frequently exchange loving comments on Instagram.

On the work front, Hardik has not been included in the squad for the upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand. The all-rounder is not able to bowl after recovering from several injuries, and therefore, he is not a part of the upcoming England tour for the five red-ball matches.

He was last seen in the Indian Premier League 2021 until the sudden suspension of the tournament in early May due to Covid-19 crisis.

Hardik, who owes his international success to Mumbai Indians, could not perform well this season. Questions were also raised on why he was not bowling for the team despite being deemed fit to play otherwise.

His team MI was on the fourth spot of points table till May 02 when the last match was played between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, which is on top with six wins in eight matches.

