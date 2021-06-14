Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya Share Travel Pictures Ahead of India's Sri Lanka Tour

Team India and Mumbai Indians (MI) cricketer Hardik Pandya is vacationing with his wife and actress Natasa Stankovic and their son Agastya ahead of the country’s limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka next month. Stankovic on Sunday shared an update from their trip on her official Instagram handle. In the photograph, the trio was seen posing for a picture beside their chartered plane. While Hardik was holding their son, Stankovic was holding a stylish handbag. You can check out her post here:

Hardik also shared two snaps on his Instagram from their journey.

Hardik will be next seen in action during India’s three-match ODI and as many T20I series against Sri Lanka. The entire fixture will be played at a single venue -R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo – due to the pandemic.

The tournament will kick-start on July 13. And the Indian squad for the same was announced on June 10 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). In the absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan was appointed Indian skipper while veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was named his deputy.

Hardik, who was axed from India’s Test squad in 2018, was again ignored by the BCCI selectors for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. WTC final will be played between June 18 and June 22 and the squad for the same was announced last month.

Hardik played his last Test match in 2018 against England at the Rose Bowl stadium Southampton. He managed to pick just one wicket in both innings combined. He scored four runs in the first innings of the match and was sent back for a duck in the second innings as India lost the match by 60 runs. England went on to win the five-match Test series 4-1.

Despite his axing from the red ball squad, Hardik is an integral part of India’s limited-overs set-up. So far, he has represented India in 60 ODIs and 48 T20I matches and scored 1267 and 474 runs respectively.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here