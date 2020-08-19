Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

One-off T20I: GGY VS IMN

upcoming
GGY GGY
IMN IMN

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202020:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Natasa Stankovic Left This Comment on Hardik Pandya’s Shirtless Training Post

The 2020 IPL marks Pandya’s first competitive match after a hiatus of one year. Pandya underwent back surgery in October last year and has been out of action since.

Trending Desk |August 19, 2020, 8:51 PM IST
Hardik Pandya training

Hardik Pandya recently travelled from Baroda to Mumbai for Pre-Season training camps. The team India all-rounder who represents Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has begun training on the field.

He shared a picture of himself where he is seen jogging on the ground with his flexed muscles. Pandya ditches his T-shirt to flaunt his well-chiselled body and maintained physique. He captioned the picture, "Let's get this show on the road," tagging his IPL franchise.

View this post on Instagram

Let's get this show on the road @mumbaiindians 🔥

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

Soon after Pandya shared the click, ladylove Natasa Stankovic reacted with a chain of emojis. Fast bowler Navdeep Saini called the cricketer a "beast", actor Ranveer Singh cheered saying, “Lezzz goooo buooooy”.

Pandya welcomed his first child with wife and actress-model Natasa Stankovic. The couple has named their son Agastya. Pandya got engaged to Natasa in Dubai on January 1, 2020.

The 2020 league marks Pandya’s first competitive match after a hiatus of one year. Pandya underwent back surgery in October last year and has been out of action since.

The 26-year-old right-handed batsman is set to fly to the UAE, where the upcoming edition of the IPL is scheduled to take place from September 19 to November 10. All the IPL 2020 matches will be played within a biosecure environment, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The eight franchises in the league are already gearing up their preparations.

Meanwhile, Fantasy cricket league platform Dream11 got the title rights for the thirteenth season of IPL on Tuesday.

cricketdream11Hardik PandyaIndian Premier LeagueInstagramipl 2020Mumbai Indians

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

IMN vs GGY
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more