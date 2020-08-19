Natasa Stankovic Left This Comment on Hardik Pandya’s Shirtless Training Post

Hardik Pandya recently travelled from Baroda to Mumbai for Pre-Season training camps. The team India all-rounder who represents Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has begun training on the field.
He shared a picture of himself where he is seen jogging on the ground with his flexed muscles. Pandya ditches his T-shirt to flaunt his well-chiselled body and maintained physique. He captioned the picture, "Let's get this show on the road," tagging his IPL franchise.
Soon after Pandya shared the click, ladylove Natasa Stankovic reacted with a chain of emojis. Fast bowler Navdeep Saini called the cricketer a "beast", actor Ranveer Singh cheered saying, “Lezzz goooo buooooy”.
Pandya welcomed his first child with wife and actress-model Natasa Stankovic. The couple has named their son Agastya. Pandya got engaged to Natasa in Dubai on January 1, 2020.
The 2020 league marks Pandya’s first competitive match after a hiatus of one year. Pandya underwent back surgery in October last year and has been out of action since.
The 26-year-old right-handed batsman is set to fly to the UAE, where the upcoming edition of the IPL is scheduled to take place from September 19 to November 10. All the IPL 2020 matches will be played within a biosecure environment, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The eight franchises in the league are already gearing up their preparations.
Meanwhile, Fantasy cricket league platform Dream11 got the title rights for the thirteenth season of IPL on Tuesday.
