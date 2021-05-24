CRICKETNEXT

Natasa Stankovic Shares Steamy Bikini Picture in Swimming Pool, Hardik Pandya Reacts

Natasa Stankvoic has shared a red-hot photo on her Instagram and her partner Hardik Pandya approves.

India allrounder Hardik Pandya’s partner Natasa Stankovic continues to delight her fans with posts on Instagram and her latest one has also been lapped up on the popular photo-sharing platform. In her latest post, a throwback photo, Stankovic is seen chilling in a swimming pool while wearing a black bikini with matching sunglasses.

The picture drew numerous comments but the one leaving an instant impact is that of Pandya who gave his approval by dropping heart and fire emojis.

‘good times and tan lines’ Stankovic captioned the photo.

Stankovic and Pandya got engaged in January 2020 with the pair making the news public via their social media accounts. Later that year, they became parents to a boy whom they named Agastya. The pair regularly shares pictures of their darling kid on social media.

Meanwhile, Pandya, who wasn’t selected for the UK tour where India will play six Tests, is expected to be part of a limited-overs squad that will be in Sri Lanka for white-ball matches. India will thus field two different teams at the same time – one will be playing in England and another in Sri Lanka.

Pandya is yet to start bowling at full tilt regularly since undergoing a back surgery in 2019. Experts believe that unless he can deliver both as a batter and bowler, it will be hard for the 27-year-old to find a place in India’s Test squad again.

He has so far played 11 Tests and scored 532 runs including a century and four fifties. With his medium-pace, Pandya has also taken 17 wickets including a five-wicket haul.

While his stocks may have taken a dip in red-ball cricket, Pandya continues to be a valuable asset in limited-overs cricket with few former India cricketers also backing him to be handed a leadership role during the Sri Lanka limited-overs tour.

